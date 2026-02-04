GE HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $589 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $589 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $5.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $4.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.63 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

