Gamco Investors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GAMI) on Monday reported net income of $16.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.7 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.2 million.

