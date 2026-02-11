Frontier Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $53 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $997 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $976.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $137 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Frontier Group expects its results to range from a loss of 44 cents per share to a loss of 26 cents per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to earnings of 50 cents per share.

