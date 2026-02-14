GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 46, Nelson County 14 Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Denbigh Baptist 28 Atlee 40, Mechanicsville 34 Bassett…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 46, Nelson County 14

Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Denbigh Baptist 28

Atlee 40, Mechanicsville 34

Bassett 62, Magna Vista 47

Brunswick Academy 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35

Bruton 39, York 34

Buckingham County 46, Cumberland 35

C. G. Woodson 53, Lake Braddock 41

Carlisle 62, North Cross 33

Catholic 51, Virginia Academy 49

Central Wise 63, Grundy 54

Chatham Hall 52, Williamsburg Christian Academy 13

Chilhowie 39, Rural Retreat 32

Colgan 60, C.D. Hylton 32

Colonial Forge 61, Riverbend 40

Courtland 50, Caroline 38

Culpeper 71, Spotsylvania 22

Deep Creek 63, Lakeland 33

Deep Run 37, Douglas Freeman 25

E.C. Glass 36, Rustburg 30

East Rockingham 55, Spotswood 46

Eastside 61, Thomas Walker 33

Edison 66, Mount Vernon 24

Faith Christian-Roanoke 67, Temple Christian 59

Falls Church 42, Justice 36

First Colonial 51, Bayside 42

Fort Defiance 47, Rockbridge County 38

Gainesville 67, Battlefield 40

George C. Marshall 77, Herndon 31

George Wythe 58, Giles 23

Goochland 34, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 31

Graham 49, Marion 42

Grassfield 55, Landstown 35

Grove Avenue Baptist 57, Stuart Hall 40

Halifax County 50, Tunstall 41

Hayfield 66, John R. Lewis 16

Highland Springs 70, Varina 31

Highland-Warrenton 43, Foxcroft 7

Hopewell 71, Hermitage 7

Hurley 53, East Ridge, Ky. 50

James Monroe 63, Chancellor 35

James Robinson 48, West Springfield 25

James Wood 40, Warren County 25

Kellam 66, Salem-Va. Beach 59

Kettle Run 49, Manassas Park 8

King George 52, Eastern View 34

King’s Fork High School 79, Nansemond River 44

Lake Taylor 45, Norview 29

Lee High 52, John Battle 28

Liberty Christian 60, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34

Liberty-Bedford 62, Amherst County 53

Lightridge 40, Freedom-Woodbridge 34

Loudoun County 52, Broad Run 32

Loudoun Valley 48, Tuscarora 35

Louisa 50, Albemarle 36

Lunenburg Central 48, Amelia County 26

Manchester 59, Thomas Dale 57

Millbrook 54, Sherando 36

Monacan 47, Clover Hill 30

Nandua 52, Windsor 38

Norfolk Academy 52, StoneBridge School 6

Norfolk Collegiate 61, Portsmouth Christian 34

Ocean Lakes 63, Kempsville 52

Osbourn Park 62, Patriot 16

Patrick County 34, James River-Buchanan 30

Paul VI 52, St. John’s, D.C. 50

Prince Edward County 37, Randolph-Henry 35

Princess Anne 80, Tallwood 7

Pulaski County 66, Hidden Valley 17

Radford 60, Floyd County 58

Randolph-Macon Academy 43, Quantico 14

Richlands 34, Tazewell 20

Ridgeview Christian 55, Mt Carmel 49

Riverside 48, Potomac Falls 44

Skyline 54, Meridian 46

Stafford 47, Massaponax 41

Steward School 60, Christchurch 35

Surry County 56, Greensville County 50

Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 15

Turner Ashby 40, Broadway 33

Warwick 65, Phoebus 18

West Potomac 70, Fairfax 26

Western Branch 62, Hickory 12

Woodstock Central 56, Strasburg 51

