GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 46, Nelson County 14
Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Denbigh Baptist 28
Atlee 40, Mechanicsville 34
Bassett 62, Magna Vista 47
Brunswick Academy 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35
Bruton 39, York 34
Buckingham County 46, Cumberland 35
C. G. Woodson 53, Lake Braddock 41
Carlisle 62, North Cross 33
Catholic 51, Virginia Academy 49
Central Wise 63, Grundy 54
Chatham Hall 52, Williamsburg Christian Academy 13
Chilhowie 39, Rural Retreat 32
Colgan 60, C.D. Hylton 32
Colonial Forge 61, Riverbend 40
Courtland 50, Caroline 38
Culpeper 71, Spotsylvania 22
Deep Creek 63, Lakeland 33
Deep Run 37, Douglas Freeman 25
E.C. Glass 36, Rustburg 30
East Rockingham 55, Spotswood 46
Eastside 61, Thomas Walker 33
Edison 66, Mount Vernon 24
Faith Christian-Roanoke 67, Temple Christian 59
Falls Church 42, Justice 36
First Colonial 51, Bayside 42
Fort Defiance 47, Rockbridge County 38
Gainesville 67, Battlefield 40
George C. Marshall 77, Herndon 31
George Wythe 58, Giles 23
Goochland 34, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 31
Graham 49, Marion 42
Grassfield 55, Landstown 35
Grove Avenue Baptist 57, Stuart Hall 40
Halifax County 50, Tunstall 41
Hayfield 66, John R. Lewis 16
Highland Springs 70, Varina 31
Highland-Warrenton 43, Foxcroft 7
Hopewell 71, Hermitage 7
Hurley 53, East Ridge, Ky. 50
James Monroe 63, Chancellor 35
James Robinson 48, West Springfield 25
James Wood 40, Warren County 25
Kellam 66, Salem-Va. Beach 59
Kettle Run 49, Manassas Park 8
King George 52, Eastern View 34
King’s Fork High School 79, Nansemond River 44
Lake Taylor 45, Norview 29
Lee High 52, John Battle 28
Liberty Christian 60, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34
Liberty-Bedford 62, Amherst County 53
Lightridge 40, Freedom-Woodbridge 34
Loudoun County 52, Broad Run 32
Loudoun Valley 48, Tuscarora 35
Louisa 50, Albemarle 36
Lunenburg Central 48, Amelia County 26
Manchester 59, Thomas Dale 57
Millbrook 54, Sherando 36
Monacan 47, Clover Hill 30
Nandua 52, Windsor 38
Norfolk Academy 52, StoneBridge School 6
Norfolk Collegiate 61, Portsmouth Christian 34
Ocean Lakes 63, Kempsville 52
Osbourn Park 62, Patriot 16
Patrick County 34, James River-Buchanan 30
Paul VI 52, St. John’s, D.C. 50
Prince Edward County 37, Randolph-Henry 35
Princess Anne 80, Tallwood 7
Pulaski County 66, Hidden Valley 17
Radford 60, Floyd County 58
Randolph-Macon Academy 43, Quantico 14
Richlands 34, Tazewell 20
Ridgeview Christian 55, Mt Carmel 49
Riverside 48, Potomac Falls 44
Skyline 54, Meridian 46
Stafford 47, Massaponax 41
Steward School 60, Christchurch 35
Surry County 56, Greensville County 50
Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 15
Turner Ashby 40, Broadway 33
Warwick 65, Phoebus 18
West Potomac 70, Fairfax 26
Western Branch 62, Hickory 12
Woodstock Central 56, Strasburg 51
