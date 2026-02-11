Franklin BSP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $270.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBRT

