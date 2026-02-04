Fox: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $229 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $229 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $5.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

