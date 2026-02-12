Forrester Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $119.4 million, or $6.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $396.9 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $345 million to $360 million.

