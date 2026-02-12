Flowers Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.1 million…

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.8 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.26 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.16 billion to $5.27 billion.

