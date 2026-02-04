Flex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $239 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $239 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $7.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 89 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.75 billion to $7.05 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.21 to $3.27 per share, with revenue ranging from $27.2 billion to $27.5 billion.

