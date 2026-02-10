Fiserv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $811 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $811 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.9 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.48 billion, or $6.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.8 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.