FirstService: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.5 billion.

