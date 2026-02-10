First Quantum Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.

