First Financial Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.81 per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.2 million, or $6.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $261.8 million.

