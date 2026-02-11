First American Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $211.9 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $621.8 million, or $6 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.45 billion.

