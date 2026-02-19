Fidelity National Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Thursday reported a loss of $117…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Thursday reported a loss of $117 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.41 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $602 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.45 billion.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNF

