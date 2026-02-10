Ferrari: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $443.5 million in its…

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $443.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Maranello, Italy-based company said it had profit of $2.49 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.81 billion, or $10.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.08 billion.

