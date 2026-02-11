Fastly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $172.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $121.7 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $624 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fastly expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $174 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Fastly expects full-year earnings in the range of 23 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $720 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

