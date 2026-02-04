Ezcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported profit of $44 million in its…

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported profit of $44 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $382 million in the period.

