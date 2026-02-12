Expedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $205 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $205 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.29 billion, or $9.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Expedia said it expects revenue in the range of $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.6 billion to $16 billion.

