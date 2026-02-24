ExlService Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $542.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

