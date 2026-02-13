Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Friday reported a loss of $86 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Friday reported a loss of $86 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $878.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $860.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $207.9 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXAS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.