Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also breakeven on a per-share basis.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.8 million.

