Eversource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $421.3 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.69 billion, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.55 billion.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.72 to $4.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES

