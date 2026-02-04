Everest Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $446 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $446 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $10.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $13.26 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $13.36 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.59 billion, or $37.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.5 billion.

