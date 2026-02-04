Evercore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $204 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $204 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $4.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.83 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.3 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $591.9 million, or $14.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.88 billion.

