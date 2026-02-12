Euronet Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.1 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were $2.39 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $313 million, or $6.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.24 billion.

