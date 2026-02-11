Essential Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $99.7 million, or 49 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 49 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $68.1 million, or 34 cents per share.

Essential Properties, based in Princeton, New Jersey, posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $374.6 million. Revenue was reported as $561.2 million.

Essential Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.99 to $2.04 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPRT

