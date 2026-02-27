Escalade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Friday reported net income of $3.7 million in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Friday reported net income of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The maker of sporting goods products posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.7 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $240.2 million.

