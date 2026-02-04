Equinor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.31 billion…

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.31 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $25.35 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.04 billion, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.46 billion.

