Equinix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Redwood City, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $877 million, or $8.91 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $9.07 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $265 million, or $2.69 per share.

The data center operator, based in Redwood City, California, posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $3.76 billion. Revenue was reported as $9.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Equinix said it expects revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.54 billion.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $41.93 to $42.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.22 billion.

