Equifax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $175.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $660.3 million, or $5.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $1.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.63 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.78 billion.

