Entegris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $823.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $814.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235.6 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $785 million to $825 million for the fiscal first quarter.

