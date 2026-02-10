Ecolab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $563.9 million.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $7.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.67 to $1.73.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.43 to $8.63 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.