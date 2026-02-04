E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $39.4…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $39.4 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $489.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.8 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion.

