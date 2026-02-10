Duke Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.18 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.50.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.94 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.97 billion, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.24 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share.

