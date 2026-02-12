DraftKings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $136.4 million. On a per-share…

BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $136.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $6.05 billion.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKNG

