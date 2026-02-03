Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 18 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period.

Digital Turbine expects full-year revenue in the range of $553 million to $558 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.94. A year ago, they were trading at $2.54.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.