Digi International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $124 million to $128 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

