DexCom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $267.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 68 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $836.3 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.66 billion.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.16 billion to $5.25 billion.

