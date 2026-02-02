DaVita HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Monday reported net income of $234.2 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Monday reported net income of $234.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $3.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.40 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $746.8 million, or $9.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.64 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.60 to $15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.