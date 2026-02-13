Dauch: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Dauch Corporation (DCH) on Friday reported a loss of $75.3 million in its fourth…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Dauch Corporation (DCH) on Friday reported a loss of $75.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of auto parts posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.7 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.84 billion.

Dauch expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.3 billion to $10.7 billion.

