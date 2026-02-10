Datadog: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.6 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $953.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $914.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.7 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $951 million to $961 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.16 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDOG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.