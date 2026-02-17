Daily Journal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $5.79.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

