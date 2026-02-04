CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $372.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $146.9 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

