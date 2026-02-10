CVS Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.94 billion.…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.94 billion.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $105.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.44 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share.

