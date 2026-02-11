Curtiss-Wright: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $137 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $137 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $3.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $947 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $484.2 million, or $12.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.5 billion.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.70 to $15.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion.

