CTS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported net income of $19.7 million in…

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported net income of $19.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 62 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.3 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $541.3 million.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $550 million to $580 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.