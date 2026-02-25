CS Disco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.4 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $156.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $39 million to $41.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $167 million to $177 million.

