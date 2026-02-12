Crocs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $105.2 million. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $105.2 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $957.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $918.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.2 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.04 billion.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.88 to $13.35 per share.

