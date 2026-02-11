Crane NXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $476.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145.1 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.